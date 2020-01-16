Donald Norberg
Donald Norberg

Donald E. Norberg II, 39, Sparta, was charged Jan. 16 with attempted uttering a forgery as a repeater and party to a crime. Norberg attempted to deposit a check from a dead man’s account Nov. 11, according to the complaint.

