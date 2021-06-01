 Skip to main content
Donor kicks homemaking fund for Salvation Army
Donor kicks homemaking fund for Salvation Army

An anonymous donor will kick of the Salvation Army's 'Make a House a Home' fund with an offer to match up to $5,000 until June 5.

The fund supports individuals and families who have recently secured homes with necessary appliances, beds, cleaning supplies, cribs and a welcome home basket.

To facilitate donations, a virtual Match Day website has been created in addition to the traditional ways of donating via in-person, by mailed check or over the phone. Visit it at https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/give/341564/#!/donation/checkout

