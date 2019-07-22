Doug Connell is a volunteer with the La Crosse Public Library Archives, often assisting with the weekly “The Way It Was” photo, which appears in the Monday issues of the La Crosse Tribune. Born and raised in La Crosse, Doug has been researching the city’s history since the early 1980s when he first began culling through the microfilm of old La Crosse newspapers. From 1985 to 1999 he published numerous “La Crosse Time Trip” booklets; in 1992, he co-edited with Edwin Hill, a photo history of La Crosse titled “La Crosse In Light & Shadow”; and in 1994 he published “True Tales of La Crosse,” a compilation of unusual stories from old La Crosse newspapers. In his leisure time Doug enjoys bicycling and photography.
