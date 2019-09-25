GREEN BAY — Sometime before kickoff Thursday night, Tim Boyle might want to seek out Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
Boyle holds the job Pederson did for eight seasons during two separate stints with the Green Bay Packers — backing up a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback — Boyle might benefit from a pointer or two. Like, how to get your own radio show even if you never get to play.
Yes, at the height of the Packers’ popularity, Brett Favre’s backup had his own radio gig.
“I did,” Pederson confirmed with a chuckle during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters Tuesday, in advance of Thursday night’s matchup with the Packers at Lambeau Field. “I had it for a few years in Kimberly at Tanner’s.”
Tanner’s Grill & Bar is still open in the greater Fox Cities metroplex, although Pederson has gone quite far since his first (1995-’98) and second (2001-’04) stints in Green Bay. He led the 2017 Eagles to the Super Bowl LII title in his second season as head coach, and rallied them from a 4-6 start last season to reach the playoffs, where Philadelphia upset the third-seeded Chicago Bears in the NFC wild card round.
This year, they come into Lambeau Field at 1-2, following back-to-back losses to Atlanta (24-20) and Detroit (27-24) in which wide receiver Nelson Agholor dropped what likely would have been a game-winning touchdown against the Falcons and dropped two passes and had a costly fumble against the Lions. (In Agholor’s defense, he also caught two touchdown passes against Detroit.)
“We’re maybe two plays or three plays away from possibly being 3-0 or at least 2-1. I just have to remind the guys, ‘Listen, one play at a time. Don’t lose your focus, stay on task, do your assignment, stay within yourself, don’t go searching for plays. When they come to you, make them,’” Pederson said. “You just have to keep talking, keep their spirits up. The players know. They’re smart enough. I don’t have to sit there and remind them or beat them over the head with all of that. They understand what could have happened. But look, we’re not (3-0). We’re 1-2, and we have some work to do.”
That work starts Thursday night in Green Bay, where he’s still a favorite among fans who remember his clipboard-carrying days.
“I loved playing there for the eight years I was there,” Pederson said. “Passionate group. I love the community — and I still get letters and cards and things like that from a lot of the fans there, whether it was during my time doing the radio show at Tanner’s or just being a part of that community.
“I think, too, just Lambeau Field, the stadium itself. I wasn’t there obviously for the last full renovation, but going through the first renovation (in 2003), just watching what whole stadium sort of change its décor a little bit and where it is today. It’s a great place to play. It’s a football town. I love coming back there and I love playing there.”
PLAY THE HITSWith a short week to prepare for the Eagles, Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t just focused on keeping his players’ physical demands light, holding walkthroughs instead of actual practices. He also wanted to make sure he was smart with his game plan.
“The priority is, again, making sure our players are well-rested and making sure that they have a plan that allows them to go out there and play fast and not think a lot,” LaFleur explained.
Now, that doesn’t mean the Packers’ offensive attack will be preseason vanilla flavored, but it probably means that many of LaFleur’s unscouted looks that he still hasn’t unleashed amid the Packers’ offensive inconsistency will likely remain tucked away in his playbook, perhaps until the team’s Oct. 5 game at Dallas.
“I think it’s more or less your ‘best hits,’” LaFleur said. “Just stuff that you know and you’re confident they’re going to be able to go out and execute and not think too much.”
Of course, LaFleur could be playing possum a bit and might dial up a play or two in an effort to jump-start an offense that has been inconsistent through three games. Another way to jump-start it? Getting the ball to wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Jimmy Graham.
“We’ve got to get Jimmy going and Davante going if this offense is going to get to where it needs to go,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.
PROTECTION RACKETRodgers was thrilled to have gotten out of Sunday’s game against Denver with the cleanest jersey he thinks he’s ever had in a game — having absorbed zero sacks and only one hit, on his downfield throw to fullback Danny Vitale. Rodgers credited the offensive line for that, especially tackles Bryan Bulaga and David Bakhtiari.
Now, the line will look to parlay that showing into another strong performance against the Eagles, who like the Broncos come into the game with a pass rush that should be better than its been. Philadelphia ranks second-to-last in the 32-team NFL in sacks with two, and only the Broncos (zero) are worse — despite elite edge rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.
“I thought last week was a step in the right direction. Especially (since) I think we’ve faced some pretty good pass rushers,” LaFleur said. “To hold those guys to no sacks, I thought they did a great job, and I thought Aaron did a great job in the pocket.”
Asked about the lack of pass rush, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said his team has seen extensive maximum protection schemes and opponents focusing on defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, one of the league’s top interior rushers.
“You’re putting two guys on a guy like that who’s big and powerful, and it sort of stymies the rush,” Pederson said. “That’s what we’re seeing, and we’ve just got to continue to work and find new and creative ways to get guys free and get a few more hits on quarterbacks.”
TAKE IT ON THE RUNIf it seems like Rodgers has been running less than in past years, that’s because he has been. Through three games, Rodgers has five rushing attempts — including a kneel-down — for just 7 yards. While he’s long maintained that his mobility is designed not for scrambles for yards but rather scrambles to extend plays so he can beat teams with his arm, that’s still a precipitous drop for him.
Even last season, when he suffered a tibial plateau fracture and torn MCL in the season opener and played through the injury, he still ran 43 times for 269 yards.
“I’m just lulling them to sleep, making them think I can’t run anymore,” Rodgers joked. “I don’t mind running. I love getting out of the pocket, extending plays when nothing’s there. I’d rather throw it first out of the pocket. I’m looking for conversions with my arm than with my legs. But there will be a time when I’ll need to extend plays with my legs and I’ve got to make it happen.”
