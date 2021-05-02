Draft class checks boxes

GREEN BAY — In the days leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Brian Gutekunst acknowledged that for all that best-player-available blather you’ve heard over the years, a team’s needs most certainly factor into draft-day decisions.

Over three days and nine selections, the Green Bay Packers general manager drafted accordingly.

With the specter of reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness hanging over the proceedings, Gutekunst went about the draft as if he had a to-do list he needed to follow before he could go home and crack open a cold one from his famous garage beer fridge.

He wanted to replenish the offensive line and cornerback depth. He was ready to use a premium draft pick on a potential field-tilting wide receiver after ignoring the position over the previous two drafts. He needed to add to the defensive line. He was hoping to get another inside linebacker, to improve an oft-neglected position.

Check. Check. Check. Check.

“I’ve always believed that subconsciously, the way our evaluation process is done, that it’s all about our team. I don’t think (need) is something that we have to intentionally put in there,” Gutekunst acknowledged Saturday evening. “I think it happens kind of organically.