Dumba's motivation is strong

EDMONTON – Getting back on the ice with the Wild for the second round of training camp this season hasn’t exactly felt normal to defenseman Matt Dumba, not when he exits the arena and is greeted by temperatures in the 90s.

“That’s kind of the polar opposite of what it usually is around the season time here in Minnesota,” Dumba said during a recent video conference call.

But with a Stanley Cup awaiting the winner of the 24-team postseason tournament that’ll get underway next month, Dumba is excited for the challenge.

“I want to pick up where I left off and just be solid,” he said.

Where Dumba left off was on the upswing, playing arguably the best hockey of his season.

After an uneven start in which his minutes declined and he was demoted down the defensive depth chart, Dumba seemed to settle in the more games he logged in his return from a torn pectoral muscle that sidelined him the second half of 2018-19.

In the 22 games leading up to the March 12 stoppage, Dumba had 11 points and was more sound in his own end.