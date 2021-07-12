Dunn County motorcyclist dies after collision with deer

A Dunn County man has passed away after colliding with a deer while on his motorcycle.

At 9:09 p.m. last Friday, the Dunn County Communications Center received a report of a single motorcycle crash on USH 12, east of 250th St. in Lucas Township. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Menomonie Fire Department responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies located a lone unresponsive male. The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was westbound on USH 12 when it struck a deer. The motorcycle operator was ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The operator sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted from the scene by Mayo helicopter. The operator passed away the following day, at an Eau Claire Hospital, as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The name of the operator is being withheld pending family notification.

