Durant sets record, example for US Olympic men's hoops team

SAITAMA, Japan — Kevin Durant had been just ordinary so far in these Olympics.

That’s probably not good enough for gold.

Not on this U.S. men’s basketball team, an unproven and for now still unspectacular group.

Durant is the top scorer to ever wear the red, white and blue, a player who has been unstoppable on the international stage from the moment he arrived.

He finally showed that off again Saturday night with 23 points in the Americans’ 119-84 victory over the Czech Republic in their final game of group play.

“It’s literally our third game of all us together,” guard Jrue Holiday said, “but we knew KD would come in and do what he was supposed to do, do what he always does.”

And just what the U.S. needs.

The Americans are still learning each other and the international game, with differences from the NBA in the way it’s played and officiated.

Durant has already mastered it.

And now he can teach this group.

He doesn’t try to be a vocal leader, relying more on the way he plays and practices to set an example for his teammates.