Dustin (Dusty) Karls is a Youth Services Librarian at the La Crosse Public Library. He earned his MLIS from the University of Madison. He focuses on innovative programming, digital media workshops, STEM education, and progressive youth programming focusing on TTRPGs and video games. When not involved with the library, he works with stop-motion animation, collage, and customizing action figures. An avid reader of science fiction and graphic novels, he's always searching for the next outsider art book or zine.