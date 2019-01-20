MILWAUKEE — Dwyane Wade’s last dance went back to college.
The Miami Heat guard — who has dubbed his 16th and final NBA season “One Last Dance” — was the guest of honor at No. 15 Marquette’s 79-68 win over Providence on Sunday.
Wade starred for the Golden Eagles during the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons, leading Marquette to the Final Four in his last year of college before he jumped to the NBA.
It was part of a weekend celebration for Wade, who played for the final time in his hometown of Chicago on Saturday night when the Heat topped the Bulls. He and his family made the quick trip north to frosty Milwaukee, where students and fans donned gold T-shirts bearing his name and No. 3 on the back for “Dwyane Wade Day.”
“I think my younger self would be proud of me,” Wade said.
The big surprise came at halftime, when Marquette and some members of Wade’s inner circle stunned him by having his two oldest sons and the nephew that he’s raising come onto the court. Zaire Wade, his oldest, presented his father with the Marquette letter jacket that he never got as a collegian — and Zion Wade, the younger son, gave him a baby-sized jacket for the family’s newest addition, Kaavia James Union Wade.
Wade thought his kids were in Miami, unable to attend because of conflicts with their own basketball schedules.
“I’m not surprised much,” Wade said. “But y’all got me today.”
Flanked by his wife, Gabrielle Union, on one side and his mother, Jolinda Wade, on the other as they sat in baseline seats adjacent to the Marquette bench, Wade was the recipient of several tributes during the game — some of them shown on the video screens during timeouts, and another of the on-court variety during halftime.
Travis Diener and Jae Crowder were among the former Marquette players who sent well-wishes via video, as was Georgia coach Tom Crean, who coached Wade at Marquette. Wesley Matthews, another onetime Golden Eagle, did the same and also was at the game since he and the Dallas Mavericks will be back in that building on Monday to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Steve Novak, a college teammate of Wade’s, was in the crowd.
“Thank you so much for being back here and allowing us to honor you, the great career that you’ve had, the impact that you’ve had on Marquette and the impact that really you had on the game of basketball and every community you’ve touched,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said in a taped speech serving as Wade’s introduction at halftime. “We love you. We’re so proud of you.”
As for the game itself, Sam Hauser scored 25 points, Markus Howard added 24 points and a career-high nine rebounds.
“We were very fortunate to be down only eight points at halftime,” Wojciechowski said, adding that he didn’t do a good enough job preparing the team.
“Give Providence credit. They outworked, out competed and out executed us in the first half by a large margin. We were very fortunate only to be down eight points.”
Down 33-25 at the break, the Golden Eagles (16-3, 5-1 Big East) quickly tied it.
Howard had a three-point play and capped a 13-5 run with a free throw that made it 38-all with 14:18 left. He gave Marquette its first lead since the opening bucket at 40-39 with a pair of free throws a minute later.
Hauser liked the team’s ability to hang in there.
“In the first half we were kind of struggling,” he said. “In the second half, a lot of guys stepped up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.