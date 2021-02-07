Earning entry

GREEN BAY — Charles Woodson’s football journey has led the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders legend to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
But he might not have reached Canton, Ohio, had his path not detoured him to Titletown, and the smallest market in American pro sports. At the very least, he wouldn’t have been elected to the Hall without what he did during his seven-year career-defining run in Green Bay.
The 44-year-old Woodson’s election was announced on Saturday night, during the annual NFL Honors award show on the eve of Super Bowl LV. He was elected in his first year of eligibility, along with ex-Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and ex-Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who were also first-ballot picks.
Woodson became the Packers’ 26th Pro Football Hall of Famer and fifth to be selected in the last nine years, joining linebacker Dave Robinson (2013), general manager Ron Wolf (2015), quarterback Brett Favre (2016) and guard Jerry Kramer (2018) as recent enshrines.
Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler, who was a finalist for the second straight year, was not among those chosen for enshrinement.
Asked in an interview before his election if he’d have made it to Canton without his time in Green Bay, Woodson replied, “I think so, because if I wasn’t in Green Bay, I would’ve been somewhere else. I would’ve made my mark somewhere else. But it just so happened that during that transition from Oakland, I was able to make my stop in Green Bay and go there and do some great things.
“In that respect, it doesn’t happen without Green Bay. But my career was going to continue somewhere. I don’t know where it would’ve been, but I would’ve made that mark somewhere else.”
Whether that mark would have been Hall of Fame-worthy or not, it’s hard to say, especially considering that no other team showed remotely as much interest in him in free agency in 2006 as the Packers did.
“The decision was really made for me, to be honest,” Woodson said. “There weren’t a whole lot of suitors out there for me as a free agent. The Green Bay Packers came with a package, and to quote the movie (“Jerry Maguire”), they showed me the money. They really wanted me there and showed that they wanted me there.”
Woodson, in turn, proved to be well worth the investment, and there’s no denying that what he accomplished in Green Bay — individually and as a team, helping lead the 2010 Packers to the Super Bowl XLV championship — punched his ticket to Canton.
The fourth pick in the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy in his final season at the University of Michigan, Woodson spent his first eight seasons in Oakland, where he earned four Pro Bowl berths and two first-team All-Pro selections, intercepted 17 passes, forced 14 fumbles, had 5.5 sacks and scored two defensive touchdowns.
In seven seasons in Green Bay, Woodson was also selected to four Pro Bowls and twice chosen as a first-team All-Pro, but his other numbers — 38 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 10 defensive touchdowns — exploded.
Woodson started all 100 games he played for the Packers during his seven seasons in Green Bay, twice earning first-team All-Pro recognition from The Associated Press (2009, 2011) and earning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year from AP in 2009, when he posted a career-high nine interceptions (tied for the NFL lead), along with four forced fumbles, two sacks and 21 pass breakups. He became only the second player in franchise history to win the award, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White (1998), another transformative free-agent signee.
Woodson was the undisputed leader of that Super Bowl XLV team — his only championship as a player — and he set career highs in tackles (105) and forced fumbles (five) that season while becoming the first player in league history to return an interception for a touchdown in five straight seasons (2006 through 2010). He was also voted by his teammates as a team captain as well as the recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award that season.
Woodson still holds Packers franchise records for the most defensive touchdowns with 10 (nine interceptions, one fumble return) and the most interception returns for touchdowns with nine. He is tied for No. 2 in league history with 11 career interception returns for touchdowns, trailing only Rod Woodson (12). His 38 interceptions are tied for No. 4 in Packers history.
Woodson was released by the Packers following the 2012 season and spent his final three years (2013-’15) back with the Raiders, earning his ninth Pro Bowl selection in his final season.
“It was kind of rough at the beginning, because I really didn’t quite want to be there, and I just couldn’t wrap my mind around the fact that I didn’t have anybody who wanted me on their team,” Woodson admitted. “I was really sour about that, so it kind of dictated the way I interacted with a lot of people around there — really standoffish, got into some verbal arguments and things like that.
“When I look back on it, I kind of feel like it was my way of trying to get out of the situation. But I’m really glad I didn’t get out of it, because it turned out the way it turned out. I finally got comfortable being there, and once I started playing and started making plays, everything kind of took care of itself from there.”