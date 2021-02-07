Earning entry

“In that respect, it doesn’t happen without Green Bay. But my career was going to continue somewhere. I don’t know where it would’ve been, but I would’ve made that mark somewhere else.”

Whether that mark would have been Hall of Fame-worthy or not, it’s hard to say, especially considering that no other team showed remotely as much interest in him in free agency in 2006 as the Packers did.

“The decision was really made for me, to be honest,” Woodson said. “There weren’t a whole lot of suitors out there for me as a free agent. The Green Bay Packers came with a package, and to quote the movie (“Jerry Maguire”), they showed me the money. They really wanted me there and showed that they wanted me there.”

Woodson, in turn, proved to be well worth the investment, and there’s no denying that what he accomplished in Green Bay — individually and as a team, helping lead the 2010 Packers to the Super Bowl XLV championship — punched his ticket to Canton.

The fourth pick in the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy in his final season at the University of Michigan, Woodson spent his first eight seasons in Oakland, where he earned four Pro Bowl berths and two first-team All-Pro selections, intercepted 17 passes, forced 14 fumbles, had 5.5 sacks and scored two defensive touchdowns.