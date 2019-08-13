La Crosse has produced a few big leaguers, but none with a career like Konetchy, who was given a diamond ring and carried off the field when he left the local sandlot for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1905. The first baseman racked up 1,169 hits in 1,993 major league games before returning to the minors, where he played until 1923. Konetchy has the distinction of playing in the longest major league game, a 26-inning affair between his Brooklyn Dodgers and the Boston Braves. The game ended in a 1-1 tie when it got too dark to see the ball.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.