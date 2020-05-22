Effigy Mounds National Monument Trails reopens Friday

HARPERS FERRY, Iowa — Effigy Mounds National Monument reopened its hiking trails at 6 a.m. Friday.

The Effigy Mounds visitor Center and other facilities will remain closed.

The trails are from dawn to dusk daily, and visitors are advised to come to the monument with enough water and food for safe hiking. Social distancing is recommended while on the trails.

Effigy Mounds National Monument managers are working with local, regional and national leadership to monitor the situation and will provide updates on the park's website at Facebook page about any changes.

