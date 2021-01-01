Effort, energy the difference for Badgers

UW’s positive response should prove valuable over the next three months. With no fans in the seats, teams have to create their own energy. And even a veteran team like UW needs a reminder now and then.

“Absolutely,” Potter said. “It’s a lot different playing in an arena without any fans, regardless of whether you’re away or at home. You can feed off of the fans. Having older guys does make it easier, but that was something that obviously was lacking in the Maryland game. That’s something we emphasized all week in practice. Even right after the Maryland game we all knew what needed to be fixed. That was something we emphasized in practice. That was something that Carter Higginbottom — aka Boogie — (helped with) on the bench. Coach really emphasized him to be a leader on the bench and make sure the bench had a lot of energy because Maryland had a lot of energy and we saw something that we wanted to emulate.”

Despite its lack of energy, UW held a four-point halftime lead against Maryland before falling behind in the second half. The Badgers held a seven-point halftime lead over the Gophers, but stayed aggressive in the second half and blew the game open with a 31-12 scoring binge.