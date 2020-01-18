Electric Stew to showcase local musicians Jan. 25 at Pearl Street Brewery

If you’re looking for “good tunes, good beer, good vibes (and) good people,” Electric Stew is right for you, according to Flibbertijibbet member Drew Dockry.

The band is one of several local acts taking the stage Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Pearl Street Brewery as part of the live music extravaganza.

Presented by Deece Productions and Actual Sound Studio, the event will also feature three-time Grammy winner Bill Miller, TUGG, Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball, Paul Bergen and Andy Temte.

“It’s gonna be a gas,” said Actual Sound Studio owner Mike Von Muchow, who will be performing with his band, Outland.

The goal of Electric Stew, according to Deece Productions head Gregg Hall, is to “promote La Crosse original music, because there is a lot of it and I think a lot of it gets overlooked.

“We really want to bring that to the forefront and just show off all the talent that we have right here in the Coulee Region,” he said.

The event runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Jan. 25 at Pearl Street Brewery, 1401 Saint Andrew St., La Crosse. Music starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and they are available at Dave’s Guitar Shop, Deaf Ear Records, Old Towne Strings, Instrument Repair of La Crosse and online at deeceproductions.com.

