Tomah High School wrestlers are well-represented on the Mississippi Valley Conference all-conference team.
Three wrestlers made the first team, and eight more were either second team or honorable mention. The Timberwolves finished second in the conference with a 5-1 dual record.
“It was great to get 11 wrestlers an award, and they were all well-deserved,” Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said. “Our depth was what won us many duals this year, and the ability to move guys around gave us some advantages.”
Tomah’s depth powered a team that finished with a 12-4 overall dual record.
“We finished with 13 varsity wrestlers having winning records on the season, which is tough to do,” Von Haden said. “Our wrestlers compete well and give other teams fits.”
The Timberwolves were led by a trio of 30-match winners who went 4-0 in MVC action.
Kaden Hericks at 195 pounds was the only Tomah senior to make the first team. He led the Timberwolves in pins and reached sectional competition with a 31-13 record.
“(Hericks) scored a lot of bonus points in our duals,” Von Haden said. “I will miss Kaden’s senior leadership on the team.”
Nate Boulton was first team at 132. He was a sectional qualifier with a 30-9 record.
“He had a great year,” Von Haden said. “We’re looking for big things and leadership from Nate next year.”
Marques Fritsche made the first team at 160 and was the only Tomah wrestler to qualify for state. He led the Timberwolves in victories with a 43-9 mark.
“(Fritsche) was never tested in conference meets,” Von Haden said. “We’re also looking for big things from him next year.”
Tomah’s representatives on the second team were: Caden Griffin, sophomore, 106; Dawson Lambert, senior, 120; Owen Walters, junior, 145; Jairon Pierce, junior, 170; and Hayden Larson, junior, 285.
The Tomah honorable mention picks were: Caleb Pollack, freshman, 113; Sam Linzmeier, freshman, 145; and Thor Lass, sophomore, 182.
The remainder of the first team:
106—Parker Kratochvill, freshman, Holmen.
113—Alex Pellowski, junior, Holmen.
120—Jon Bailey, senior, Sparta
126—Joe Penchi, freshman, La Crosse Aquinas.
138—Logan West, junior, Holmen.
145—Carter Vetsch, sophomore, Holmen.
152—Dallas Kapanke, senior, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan.
170- Kalyn Jahn, senior, Holmen.
182—Drake Schams, junior, Holmen.
220—Garet Pfaff, senior, Sparta.
285—Jesse Fiers, senior, Holmen.
The remainder of the second team:
113—Dylan Ellefson, freshman, Central/Logan.
126—Vince Polhamus, junior, Sparta.
132 -Rylee Rensberry, senior, Holmen.
138—Blake Brooks, senior, Sparta.
152—Wyatt McCutchen, senior, Holmen
160—Jeremiah Nagel, senior, Central/Logan.
182—Luke Wendorf, senior, Sparta.
195—Noah DeGroot, junior, Aquinas.
220—Caleb Butler, senior, Holmen.
The remainder of the honorable mention:
113—Sam Smith, sophomore, Holmen.
145—Zach DeGroot, Aquinas; Thomas Treu, Sparta.
152—Riley Klar, freshman, Aquinas.
182—Nick Blum, junior, Onalaska/Onalaska Luther; Robert Uehling, senior, Aquinas.
195 -Madden Connelly, sophomore, Sparta; Nom Yang, Onalaska/Luther.
220—Guenther Horman, senior, Holmen; Nate Blum, Onalaska/Luther.
285—Robert Snodgrass, senior, Central/Logan.
Jahn was the conference wrestler of the year, and Holmen’s Jason Luloff was the coach of the year.
MVC WRESTLING
(Final 2018-19 standings)
Holmen;5-0
Tomah;4-1
Aquinas;3-2
Sparta;2-3
Central/Logan;1-4
Onalaska/Luther;0-5
