The annual Ellefson-Hanson reunion was held at the Eckhart Park in Viroqua on June 16. Elias Ellefson called the meeting to order at noon. He asked Bill Hanson to lead us in prayer.
We had a moment of silence for all those who passed away since the last reunion.Those that passed away were Jerry Haas, Shirley Hanson, Larry McKittrick, Arthur Dahlke, Yvonne Ophaug Taylor, Agnes Heinzel, Michael Heinzel, Patricia Ruud and Phylis Quast.
It was decided that we will have our next reunion on June 15, 2019 at the Eckhart Park in Viroqua.
Diane Wileman read the secretary's and treasurer's report.
The following people were in attendance: Diane and Jerry Wileman, Abigail Wileman, Christian Wileman, Tanner Wileman, Dorothy Berg, Barb, George, and Samantha Foss, Pete and Kelly Ellefson, Bill and Carol Hanson, Reuben Ellefson, Erlan and Margaret Hanson, Aggie Zawada, Ryan Kehr, Ethan Ellefson, Eiliv Ellefson, Joann Ellefson, Erik Ellefson, Elias and Carrie Ellefson, Wanda Reschke, Shianne Reschke, Shelby Reschke, Dan and Karen Ellefson, Mike Berg, Denna and Bradley Brewer, Stan Berg, Elaine Fjelstad, Margarita Heinzel, Tom Ellefson, Suzanne Strand, Hannah Boggio, and Paul and Jeanette Rock.
