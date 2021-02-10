Elliott chasing a title repeat

Elliott is 25 and boss Rick Hendrick has known him his whole life. The team owner first signed Elliott to a development deal when Elliott was 14 and a decade later Hendrick sees the same kid. Hendrick said Bill Elliott — former Cup champion and 16-time most popular driver — raised a humble son with an understanding he had to earn his career.

Elliott was required to go to school and maintain his grades. He hated it, he’d rather be racing, but it was non-negotiable. When he wasn’t certain he’d have a full-time seat upon graduation, his mother said he’d have to apply to college; Elliott said he was accepted at North Georgia.

“I think Chase has such a sharp head on his shoulders that you don’t have to tell him much,” Hendrick said.

That first title finally achieved, Hendrick rewarded Elliott with permission to play around in other series. Elliott drove a late model car in the Snow Ball Derby, a midget at the Chili Bowl and a Cadillac sports car at the Rolex. Last weekend, as he waited for NASCAR to roll into Daytona, he made his USAC midget debut at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala.

It was the first time in six seasons Elliott had raced anything outside of NASCAR.