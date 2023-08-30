Emily Mootz is the instructional librarian for the La Crosse Public Library. She is often found at the library on the 2nd floor during her technology support hours helping patrons with their devices or working in her office on her next lesson plan. While she enjoys the challenges and unpredictability of technology, her true passion is writing, reading, and teaching. Outside of work, Emily likes to spend her time connecting with friends, exercising with her dog Malcolm, and cooking with her partner.