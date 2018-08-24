The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 17, and in the next few weeks I’m taking a look back at five key nominees. These are shows (and stars) you might have heard of, but might not have yet seen — so I’ll offer reasons why you should.
‘Barry’
First up: HBO’s “Barry” — its star, Bill Hader, and supporting actor Henry Winkler are nominated in the comedy categories.
I was lukewarm about “Barry” back in March when it launched. Too violent. Too flat. Too obvious. A hit man seeks to discover his humanity in acting class? That’s nice. But — and these are hard words to write — I was wrong, or specifically wrong about the one central animating force that turned this into the Emmy-nominated sensation it has since become.
That would be Hader’s performance. Until “The Skeleton Twins,” Hader’s 2014 tragicomedy about a suicidal man and his estranged sister (Kristen Wiig), it was easy to pigeonhole Hader as the “SNL” impressions guy or the prolific voice actor. He was brilliant, but also a blur of faces and names — Vinny Vedecci or Stefon or “Scaramooch” or the President of Hollywood or Dr. Malocchio (“The Awesomes”) or Ike Broflovski (“South Park”) or Flint Lockwood (“Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs”).
Who was the real Hader? That didn’t seem to matter when everyone else was so good. With Milo (“Twins”), then Barry, Hader began to offer answers. They were — and are — compelling ones.
Before we get to those, here’s a quick overview of this eight-parter, created by Hader and Alec Berg. Barry (Hader) is a Marine veteran who fought in Afghanistan, and back stateside, fell into a gig as a hit man. His partner and handler, Fuches (Stephen Root), decides the two of them should go to Los Angeles. The head of the Chechen mob, one Goran Pazar (Glenn Fleshler) and his henchman, Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan), have a job for Barry — to kill the personal trainer who’s been having an affair with Goran’s wife. Barry trails him to an actors studio, run by the blustery Gene Cousineau (Winkler). Barry is suddenly intrigued by the idea of acting and especially by one of Cousineau’s thespian wannabes, Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg). But where Barry goes, so go the cops, and one of them, Det. Moss (Paula Newsome), becomes suspicious of the new student.
With dead-fish eyes and an expression as blank as a corpse, Barry Berkman (or Block — hit men do need aliases) goes about his business efficiently and joylessly. We first see him in the act of symbolic absolution, washing his hands, then in a shower. He’s not fully dead inside, but near enough. There’s a spark of remorse, hardly even that. The act of killing is unremarkable — the mere act of changing a tire. That will evolve as the series progresses, but Hader walks this knife edge for eight episodes. He’s an empty vessel who must ultimately confront the void of himself.
Barry, in a sense, is the anti-impressionist, or the antithesis of one. He’s everything Hader is not: No impersonations, no voices, no comic effect. He’s a nobody, or no one. That’s also what’s behind the power of this performance. Hader created someone uniquely damaged and hollowed out. Watch these eight episodes on hbogo.com to see why he’s also favored to win at the Emmys.
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Next, let’s go to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — the freshman eight-episode season now streaming on Amazon Prime — which was nominated for best comedy, and lead Rachel Brosnahan got a nod for best actress.
I love this latest from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino (“Gilmore Girls”), about Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Brosnahan) — mother of two, married to Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen) — who launches a new life and career, as a stand-up comedian, with a tough, savvy manager, Susie Meyerson (Alex Borstein), by her side. Joel is the late-’50s man in the gray flannel suit by day, but by night he’s also an aspiring comic. Only problem, he’s a lousy one, and also a lousy husband, who dumps Midge for his secretary. The first season ended with what seemed like a reconciliation, which was probably (or likely) short-lived. He walks out of the Village’s Gaslight Cafe in the midst of her withering act about the moment his mistress confronted her in the department store where she worked.
Of Midge, think Joan Rivers — Sherman-Palladino obviously did — but the producers had other models, too. Sophie Tucker (“Last of the Red Hot Mamas”) was a proto-stand-up, followed later by Belle Barth, Betty Walker, Totie Fields, Jean Carroll. They were Jewish-American comedians who were tough, occasionally (or frequently) profane and sure didn’t care much for uxorious pursuits. No glass ceiling or husband got in their way. They wouldn’t have dared. Brosnahan’s Midge is at the outset of who she’s destined to become, and as such, is the perfect Sherman-Palladino prototype: Tough, fragile, smart and fully alive to everything and everyone around her.
“Mrs. Maisel” is a tribute to this lost world, to their lost world, much as “Mad Men” was to the lost and dubious art of the three-martini hard sell. It’s about women wresting control of their lives from a society that wasn’t about ceding control but consolidating it. What’s on screen, front and center, is Midge’s attempt to start a new life — and future — amid the repression of the era. The show finds humor, a little pathos, and a lot of audacity in the attempt.
The series itself is a genre bender and genre blender, effective as both comedy or drama, also comedy and drama. Moreover, it’s a skillful mix of period details with thoroughly modern ones, notably Brosnahan’s performance that pushes Midge right up to the moment, specifically our moment, of empowered and powerful women on TV and in the broader culture who forge their own identities and destinies. Both show and star also succeed because neither focus on the stage comedy embedded within the show. Live stage comedy is hard enough, vastly harder in a late ‘50s period setting that can render it both dated and bland.
Meanwhile, kudos also to the Emmy-nominated Borstein, the veteran voice actor — Lois Griffin on “Family Guy” — and writer (“Family Guy,” “MADtv”) who gives “Maisel” a sharper edge and much sharper bite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.