WESTBY — Engelbert E. Schaub, 93, of Westby passed away Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua.
Englebert was born and raised on St. Mary’s Ridge. He was born June 17, 1925, to William and Freda (Herricks) Schaub. He was a farmer for most of his life. In his younger years he loved playing and watching baseball; he also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Engelbert is survived by his siblings, Sylvester (Theresa) Schaub of La Crosse and Bernadine (Orval) Scharping of Cashton; companion, Mary Mayberry of Viroqua; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends that he met along the way.
Engelbert was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Josephine Rudi; and three brothers, Isadore, Jerome and Lawrence Schaub.
Mass of Christian Burial took place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, with Father Michael Klos officiating. Burial will be at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery on St. Mary’s Ridge at a later date. Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton will be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
