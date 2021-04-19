Engram and Smith pushing to play

The paths Dean Engram and Alexander Smith have taken in their University of Wisconsin football careers are remarkably similar.

Occupying reserve roles in a crowded cornerback room the past three seasons, they have earned most of their playing time on special teams units. Engram handled punt-return duties for most of last season and Smith has been on a number of units, highlighted by his blocked punt at Ohio State in 2019.

Through nine spring practices, Engram and Smith have been bright spots at cornerback and are pushing for the No. 3 cornerback slot on the depth chart.

“They bring competition to the cornerback room,” senior cornerback Caesar Williams. “As an older guy and as a starter, you know you can’t get to high and you can’t get too low. With guys like that competing every day with you, it makes you stay on your toes. We’re looking for that third corner. So having those guys compete and watching them competing to get better every day, it makes the whole group want to get better.”

Williams and fellow senior Faion Hicks project to be the top two corners this fall but, according to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, UW’s defense spent 70% of its plays in nickel last season, meaning depth at cornerback becomes more important.