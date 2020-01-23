A cappella quartet offering singing valentines this Feb. 14

Local a cappella quartet A Note Above is ready to serenade your sweetheart this Valentine's Day.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The group — which includes Denise Kachel, Donna Hoffman, Kathy Kammel and Ellen Ritger — is available to perform singing valentines Feb. 14 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the La Crosse and Onalaska area.

The cost is $30, which includes the song, a picture with the quartet and a heart-shaped box of candy. Proceeds are donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Reservations are required by Feb. 13 and can be made by calling 608-783-0027.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0