A cappella quartet offering singing valentines this Feb. 14

Local a cappella quartet A Note Above is ready to serenade your sweetheart this Valentine's Day.
The group — which includes Denise Kachel, Donna Hoffman, Kathy Kammel and Ellen Ritger — is available to perform singing valentines Feb. 14 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the La Crosse and Onalaska area.
The cost is $30, which includes the song, a picture with the quartet and a heart-shaped box of candy. Proceeds are donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.
Reservations are required by Feb. 13 and can be made by calling 608-783-0027.