A cappella quintet Calmus to perform Jan. 23 at Viterbo

German a cappella group Calmus will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Viterbo University's Fine Arts Center as part of the university's Bright Star season.
Hailing from Leipzig, the prize-winning quintet's repertoire ranges from Renaissance, Baroque and Romantic music to modern pop, folk and jazz.
In addition to their Viterbo performance, the members of Calmus also will share their expertise with local high school choirs in a Jan. 22 choral workshop and work with Viterbo music students.
An Artists in Conversation discussion will be held before the performance at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $36 for main floor, $32 for lower balcony and $26 for upper balcony seating. For tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.