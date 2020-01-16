A cappella quintet Calmus to perform Jan. 23 at Viterbo

German a cappella group Calmus will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Viterbo University's Fine Arts Center as part of the university's Bright Star season.

Hailing from Leipzig, the prize-winning quintet's repertoire ranges from Renaissance, Baroque and Romantic music to modern pop, folk and jazz.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to their Viterbo performance, the members of Calmus also will share their expertise with local high school choirs in a Jan. 22 choral workshop and work with Viterbo music students.

An Artists in Conversation discussion will be held before the performance at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $36 for main floor, $32 for lower balcony and $26 for upper balcony seating. For tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0