'A 'Messiah' of magnitude' on Dec. 16 from UW-L Choral Union, Concert Choir

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Choral Union and Concert Choir are moving beyond Christmas with their upcoming performance of “Messiah.”
The first section of George Frideric Handel’s 1741 oratorio is some of the most ubiquitous holiday music in the Western world, but it’s only one part of the larger work that tells the story of the life of Christ.
The two choirs will give the community a chance to experience the full range of “Messiah” in their concert Monday, Dec. 16, at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.
“A 'Messiah' production of this magnitude hasn't been seen in the La Crosse area for a very long time,” said Christopher Hathaway, director of choral studies at UW-L and conductor of the Choral Union and Concert Choir.
In addition to Christmas classics like “For Unto Us a Child is Born” and the ever-popular “Hallelujah” chorus, “this performance will feature several movements from of the second and third part of Messiah as well,” Hathaway said. “Some you may recognize include ‘I Know my Redeemer Liveth,’ ‘The Trumpet Shall Sound’ and ‘Worthy is the Lamb.’”
About 120 area singers will take the stage Dec. 16. While Concert Choir singers are all UW-L students, Choral Union members are a mix of students and Coulee Region residents of all backgrounds and from all walks of life, giving the group a unique character and connection with the broader community.
The choirs will be joined by a professional orchestra and four talented soloists — three of whom have local ties. Two, soprano Kathryn Skemp Moran and mezzo-soprano Soojin Ritterling, are UW-L faculty members; another, tenor Matt Curtis, is a La Crosse native. Bass soloist Claude Cassion, most recently seen singing with the Lyric Opera of Chicago, rounds out the group.
"Handel's Messiah has long been a special work close to the hearts of many when celebrating the holiday season," Hathaway said. "(This) is sure to be one not to miss!"