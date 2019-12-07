'A 'Messiah' of magnitude' on Dec. 16 from UW-L Choral Union, Concert Choir

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Choral Union and Concert Choir are moving beyond Christmas with their upcoming performance of “Messiah.”

The first section of George Frideric Handel’s 1741 oratorio is some of the most ubiquitous holiday music in the Western world, but it’s only one part of the larger work that tells the story of the life of Christ.

The two choirs will give the community a chance to experience the full range of “Messiah” in their concert Monday, Dec. 16, at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“A 'Messiah' production of this magnitude hasn't been seen in the La Crosse area for a very long time,” said Christopher Hathaway, director of choral studies at UW-L and conductor of the Choral Union and Concert Choir.

In addition to Christmas classics like “For Unto Us a Child is Born” and the ever-popular “Hallelujah” chorus, “this performance will feature several movements from of the second and third part of Messiah as well,” Hathaway said. “Some you may recognize include ‘I Know my Redeemer Liveth,’ ‘The Trumpet Shall Sound’ and ‘Worthy is the Lamb.’”