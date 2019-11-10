The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra will shine the spotlight on American composer Howard Hanson and a classic violin concerto in its second concert of the 2019-20 season.
The orchestra, under the baton of Alexander Platt, will perform two symphonies by Howard Hanson, a Nebraska native, and Dvorak's concerto featuring Russian-American violinist Igor Pikayzen at the "Nordic Romance" concert on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Pikayzen, the grandson of legendary Russian violinist Viktor Pikayzen, performs in La Crosse on his 32nd birthday. Since his concerto debut at the age of 8, with Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 2, and the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Pikayzen has appeared as a soloist with major orchestras spanning Europe, Asia, North and South America.
According to the Moscow Times, Pikayzen is establishing himself as one of the most prodigious and in-demand soloists of his generation. Pikayzen has won first prizes in violin competitions in Chile and Poland and studied at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City and Yale University School of Music. This year he was named the new assistant professor of violin at the University of Denver.
"In Igor Pikayzen, we have another brilliant young violin soloist to make his debut with us in La Crosse," Platt said. "Critics have praised him for his amazing technical ability and lush tone."
Platt said Dvorak was a role model for Hanson. "The Dvorak concerto will go in between Hanson's two lovely symphonies, hand-in-glove," he said.
Hanson, who taught 40 years at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., wrote eight symphonies.
"He always has been underestimated as a composer, and I think it's precisely because of his very direct, emotional appeal," Platt said. "That's why he's always been a bit sniffed at by the academic establishment. But perhaps for the very same reason, his first two symphonies -- the "Nordic" and the "Romantic" -- have always been embraced by youth orchestras.
"Hanson was perhaps the greatest music educator this country has ever known" he said. "And the most heart-on-sleeve composer there is."
The "Nordic" and "Romantic" symphonies are appealing to musicians and audiences alike, Platt said.
"Both symphonies are gushing with one great, heartfelt melody after another," Platt said. "Ironically, this is what makes conducting a great performance of them difficult. You have to find the structure in it all, and mold a kind of narrative line."
The orchestra will be joined by the La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestra for Hanson's second "Romantic" symphony. The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra also honors military veterans as part of Veteran's Day with the "Armed Forces Salute."
Platt said the concert is unique because audiences don't often get to hear Hanson's symphonies and Dvorak's violin concerto.
"This is going to be a perfect evening at the symphony," he said.
