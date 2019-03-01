Internationally acclaimed pianist Lindsay Garritson will perform a solo piano recital starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in the Viterbo University Fine Art Center’s Nola Starling Recital Hall. The recital is free and open to all.
Garritson has performed throughout the United States and abroad since the age of 4. She has performed as soloist with the Phoenix Symphony, Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra (Texas), Charleston Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre Métropolitain (Montreal), Atlantic Classical Orchestra, Orquestra Sinfônica Barra Mansa (Brazil), the Yale Philharmonic Orchestra, and the European Philharmonic Orchestra, among others.
An award-winning performer working on her doctoral degree at the University of Miami, Garritson has received top prizes at the Montreal International Piano Competition, USASU Bosendorfer International Piano Competition, Yale Woolsey Concerto Competition, and the Mozarteum International Chopin Competition (Salzburg). She was invited as one of 30 participants internationally to compete in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, and she was soon after selected as one of six finalists worldwide for the German Piano Award in Frankfurt, Germany.
Her recital at Viterbo will include Haydn’s Sonata in C Major, Hob. 48; Brahms Pieces, Op. 76; Glinka/Balakirev’s “The Lark”; and Prokofiev’s Sonata No. 7.
