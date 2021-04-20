ACM Awards hits record low ratings, join the ceremony slump

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Academy of County Music honors drew a record-low audience, joining other awards shows also finding dwindling viewer interest.

Ceremony ratings generally have slid in recent years and the trend has continued during the pandemic, with the recent Grammys and Golden Globes among those nosediving.

Next up to be tested: the Academy Awards, airing Sunday on ABC (8 p.m. EDT).

The ACM Awards drew just under 6.3 million viewers last Sunday, compared to the 6.6 million that watched in 2020, according to Nielsen figures released Tuesday. Luke Bryan was crowned entertainer of the year during the event hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton.