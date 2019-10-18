Adrian Legg was born in England, but his musical career has taken him all over the world -- and on Saturday will bring him to the Pump House in La Crosse.
From London to Toronto to Tokyo, he has wowed a global audience with his unique fingerstyle guitar skills. He blends a wide range of musical styles and inspirations, interspersed with pithy tales from his life and travels.
He performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 608-785-1434, go to www.thepumphouse.org or visit the Pump House, 119 King Street, La Crosse.
