“There’s nothing like an evening spent with Ailey II,” according to the New York Times. One such memorable night will be Wednesday, Nov. 6, when the company brings its signature brand of modern dance to the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.
Founded in 1974, dance company Ailey II aims to connect communities through dance. In addition to its extensive touring schedule, the New York-based company offers training and classes for professionals, students and beginners.
Tickets for the Nov. 6 performance are $28-$38; to purchase, go to www.viterbo.edu/tickets or call the Viterbo Fine Arts Center box office at 608-796-3100.
