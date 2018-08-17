In the past year and a half, the Alternative Truth Project has staged readings of some classic plays as well as some fairly recent fare, but it’ll be hard to get anything fresher than “The Cake.”
This play by Bekah Brunstetter, writer and co-producer of the hit TV show “This Is Us,” only had its premiere about a year ago and wasn’t even published when it first attracted the attention of Ann Drecktrah, Alternative Truth Project co-founder and director of the Aug. 25 reading of “The Cake.”
“What I liked about it is it isn’t from one side. It’s from all four sides,” Drecktrah said. “It’s so much nicer than being from one side. There’s no finger shaking toward the end. Everybody learns something. Everybody comes out with a different perspective.”
In “The Cake,” a small-town North Carolina baker named Della (played by Mary Leonard) is coming into her own, on the verge of being picked for a popular televised bake-off contest. Della has a breezy, bubbly personality, as the casting in the Los Angeles debut of the play indicates — she’s played by Debra Jo Rupp, the mom from “That ’70s Show.”
But, of course, in “The Cake” Della is confronted with a dilemma.
Della’s beloved daughter, Jen (Chelsea McManimon-Moe), tells Della that she is getting married to Macy (Emily Ware) — an African American woman from New York. Jen dreams of a fairy-tale wedding and wants her mother to bake the cake, and that’s a quandary for Della: Does love of family outweigh the religious and social values Della and her blue-collar husband (Joe Anderson) hold dear?
As the play goes on and Della wrestles with the decision about whether to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex wedding, she’s prodded by a disembodied voice (Ryan Soberg) that acts something like her conscience.
“Della is the main character in this play. She changes the most or tries to adapt as best she can,” Drecktrah said. “What she believes starts to fray around the edges.”
For Drecktrah, “The Cake” is an optimistic play, infusing a timely topic with humor and humanity, examining the difficulties involved in navigating a constantly changing social landscape.
Drecktrah hopes people who see “The Cake” will come away with the idea that maybe it’s OK to change. And that, she added, “it’s OK to try to put yourself in someone else’s place and try to understand why they are the way they are instead of just going with the first impression and never being willing to go beyond the first impression.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.