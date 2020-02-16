'American in Paris' coming to Viterbo

“An American in Paris” will come to the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.

The musical won four Tony Awards and inspired the Academy Award-winning film.

In post-war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production.

Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret — and realizes he is not her only suitor.

This production features favorite Gershwin songs including “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “’S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me,” and “Stairway to Paradise.”

This performance is part of Viterbo University’s Bright Star Season.

Tickets are $65 for main floor, $61 for lower balcony, and $55 for upper balcony seating. For tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0