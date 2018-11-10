Try 1 month for 99¢

An exhibit featuring the works of Viterbo University students Michaela Bryant and Luke Wodzak, “Another Winter,” will open with a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the Viterbo University Gallery at the Fine Arts Center, 929 Jackson St.

“Another Winter” will consist primarily of Bryant’s paintings and Wodzak’s photography. The exhibit runs through Dec. 7.

There is no admission fee to the gallery, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when school is in session.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.