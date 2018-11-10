An exhibit featuring the works of Viterbo University students Michaela Bryant and Luke Wodzak, “Another Winter,” will open with a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the Viterbo University Gallery at the Fine Arts Center, 929 Jackson St.
“Another Winter” will consist primarily of Bryant’s paintings and Wodzak’s photography. The exhibit runs through Dec. 7.
There is no admission fee to the gallery, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when school is in session.
