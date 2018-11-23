Paintings, drawings, prints, ceramic work and installations are all part of an art exhibition spotlighting UW-La Crosse’s graduating art majors.
“Making our Mark: Senior Exhibition” opens with a reception from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, in the University Art Gallery in UW-L’s Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St. Admission is free.
The students graduating in December who are participating in the exhibit include Ellie DeMuth, Nikala Nelson, Carolyn Myers, Ashley Dechant, Dietrich Den Hartog and Amber Hautala.
The exhibit runs through Dec. 12. Regular gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and during events in Toland Theatre. Admission is free and open to all.
