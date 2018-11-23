Try 3 months for $3
Carolyn Myers

The UW-La Crosse senior art exhibit will include this oil painting on silk by Carolyn Myers, which is titled “Grace.”

Paintings, drawings, prints, ceramic work and installations are all part of an art exhibition spotlighting UW-La Crosse’s graduating art majors.

“Making our Mark: Senior Exhibition” opens with a reception from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, in the University Art Gallery in UW-L’s Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St. Admission is free.

The students graduating in December who are participating in the exhibit include Ellie DeMuth, Nikala Nelson, Carolyn Myers, Ashley Dechant, Dietrich Den Hartog and Amber Hautala.

The exhibit runs through Dec. 12. Regular gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and during events in Toland Theatre. Admission is free and open to all.

Ashley Dechant

The UW-La Crosse senior art exhibit will include this oil painting by Ashley Dechant, which is titled “Abstract Study #82.”

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune.

