A song a day, every day, for a decade — Racine native's project nearing 10-year anniversary

RACINE — Imagine being so dedicated to a project that you do it every day for ten years. That’s 3,652 days.

And, 3,652 songs, in this case.

Racine native Zachary Scot Johnson is a nationally touring singer-songwriter who has maintained a YouTube channel, called thesongadayproject, where he posts one song per day, every day. The channel hits its 10-year anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The channel has more than 42 million views, 10,200 subscribers and collaborations with more than 300 artists, including:

Scottish musician Donovan.

American singer-songwriters Shawn Colvin, Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, Paula Cole, Lisa Loeb and Marc Cohn.

Noel Paul Stookey and Peter Yarrow of music trio Peter, Paul and Mary.

American actors Jeff Daniels (“Dumb and Dumber” and “Newsroom”) and Creed Bratton (“The Office”).

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, Johnson is performing concerts, including in Racine.

Johnson is scheduled for a show on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine, that will feature collaborations with the Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin, Greg and Kathy Berg, Kate Potter-Barrow, Mark Paffrath, Jeff Ward, Matt Specht and Joel Johnson. The concert is at the same venue that is used for the music series “Music and More.”

Another notable streak, besides playing a song for YouTube every day for 10 years, is that Johnson has performed for “Music and More” for 22 consecutive years — he began participating when he was in high school.

“I’m excited to have the concert,” he said of the Sept. 10 date. “There’s going to be collaborations and excitement, with fantastic guests. Any time you get to sing with a choir, it’s exciting and very unique. It’s just going to be fun. It’s going to feel like a celebration and a party.”

Georgia Hall, chair of Music and More at First Presbyterian Church, also said Johnson is sure to put on a great concert.

“Celebrating 10 years, that’s pretty remarkable,” she said.

See and hear Tickets for Zachary Scot Johnson’s upcoming Racine show are on sale now and can be purchased in advance for $15 at First Presbyterian Church or reserved by calling 262-632-1686. To check out Johnson’s YouTube channel, go to youtube.com/user/thesongadayproject

Performing around the U.S.

Johnson, 40, is a 2001 graduate of Park High School. He grew up in West Racine but now lives in St. Paul, Minnesota, with his wife and 2-month-old daughter.

He plays 75-100 concerts per year on most weekend nights. He’s performed in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia and Phoenix among other cities. He’s shared the stage with artists like Shawn Colvin, Keb’ Mo,’ Kevin Costner and Modern West, Rita Wilson and Don Williams.

“It’s amazing how he’s worked with so many named performers. How does that happen to anybody?” Hall said. “He’s really able to make a living doing this.”

His favorite place to perform? Madison.

“Madison has an energy that is unparalleled,” Johnson said. “I’ve never had a bad show there.”

His whole family is still in Racine, which gives him reason to come back and visit often. Nothing is as special as playing in his hometown, he said.

Hall has known Johnson for 23 years. Johnson was 17 and performing an evening act for Music and More when they met. Hall has watched Johnson play every year at Music and More ever since.

“To watch him develop into this super-talented (person) … he’s certainly grown throughout the years. His talent has certainly increased,” she said.

Creating videos

So how does one sing 3,652 different songs? A portion of them are original songs — Johnson has posted about 150 to 200 — and the rest are covers.

“The funny thing is, I feel like a lot of people think there’s a shortage of good songs, or that I already sang through all of them,” Johnson said. “It’s not hard to find songs for sure.”

He usually chooses several days in advance what he will sing. He often sings all of the songs on an album. He also frequently takes song requests from YouTube users, which he said he loves because it often exposes him to new artists.

He said he likes “pretty much any genre of music.” He’s done rock ‘n’ roll, blues, pop, jazz, folk, classical and other styles.

It is difficult some days to keep the channel going, he said, because of holidays, travel or illness. Sometimes he has to record his daily video in a hotel room.

But now it’s become such second nature that he doesn’t feel “completely settled” into his day until after he records and edits his video, uploads it online and hits “publish,” he said.

“I really hope I’ll do it for as long as I’m alive.”

Beginning in music

Johnson comes from a family that values music. He started taking violin and piano lessons at age 6. His three siblings were also taking music lessons at that time. He later taught himself guitar as a teenager.

Johnson enrolled at Lawrence University for theater arts and violin performance. Two weeks into his first year, he was playing guitar at the coffee shop on campus every few weeks. Ever since then he’s been addicted to the performance high.

He graduated with a triple degree in his original two interests, plus psychology. But music is his full-time job.

“I always tell people it is the greatest job in the world,” he said. “You get to go places, you get to travel. You get to do something that for a lot of people is just a hobby, and you get to do it for your job.”

He mainly sticks to guitar when covering songs for his YouTube channel. Sometimes he throws in a violin, cello, piano, mandolin, banjo or percussion cameo, making for videos with up to 10 separately-recorded segments of various musical parts to a song.

He uses a music-making smartphone application called Acapella that aids him in the process. It generally takes him under an hour to finish one video.

“I have no other discernable skills,” he said. “It would be tough to make a living doing anything else. There’s something just magic about making music. It’s so universal. Everybody on the planet loves music.”

Hall added that Johnson seems to love the audience, and the audience loves him back. She said he sounds beautiful playing on the church’s Steinway piano.

“He’s carved such a unique niche. He’s such a unique guy,” Hall said. “He’s extremely talented and he’s always been a pleasure to work with. He’s making the world a better place through his music and through his interactions with people.”