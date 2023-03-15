JOHN GITTINGS
The sale of the Palace Theater is now complete, and the new ownership group plans to use its theater and tourism business expertise to create another major Dells area attraction.
Legacy Entertainment Group LLC (LEG) has now officially acquired the theater from Kraemer Brothers, the construction firm that originally built the facility and acquired it following its foreclosure. The new ownership structure, led by President/Owner David Fee and based out of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is planning on transforming the dinner theater into a performing arts center aimed more at the Dells area's robust tourism economy.
A release from LEG spokesperson Deborah Fee Newsom indicated that the dinner theater is projected to create roughly 140 jobs and generate $15 million in annual revenue to the Dells area.
"There is a lot that will be done," said David Fee regarding LEG's prospective changes to the facility. "We plan a two-phase process. We plan a show that we are going to run for the summer, just because we're here and to get open. We'll be spending millions and we'll be announcing a huge project for 2024."
Fee, who has been involved in the entertainment industry for more than 45 years, added that the theater is hoping to land a show in the near future for the upcoming summer, but had no comment on further developments.
He said the group plans to turn the theater, which it will rename, into a "first-class property totally different than you see it today." The future name of the theater is yet to be determined, but he said there will be a new name by this summer.
"We do shows that are catered more towards tourists, so we plan more family shows," said Fee, adding that it will remain a dinner theater. "Dinner is a huge part of what we do and we do all-you-can-eat."
The Wisconsin Dell Singers performed at the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the American Indian Studies program at UW-Madison.
Prior to Legacy Entertainment Group, Fee was the owner/president/CEO of The Fee/Hedrick Family Entertainment Group in Pigeon Forge. He said that he and LEG originally came to the Dells area with interest in the area's Crystal Grand Music Theatre before discovering the availability of the Palace.
"We believe in the Dells market and our long-term plan is to renovate the theater and have a presence in the Dells for many years to come," said Fee in the release, adding that he and LEG are "here to stay."
Fee credited area real estate agent Tory Wolfram and Lake Delton village trustee Tom Diehl with helping LEG get established in the area. Along with the Palace Theater, the group purchased a large area of land to the south of the theater as well as the current site of Domino's Pizza in front of it. The Domino's will move to a new location on Wisconsin Dells Parkway, which LEG purchased for the franchise.
"We have this whole development, so when I say, 'We're really going to make a change here', it will be a real change," said Fee. "We're moving the Domino's so that this property can totally open up. This is all envisioned so that it isn't what you see today, so that it's a major attraction for the Dells."
Leslie Thomas, left and David Fee, Vice President and President/Owner of Legacy Entertainment Group LLC, discussed their purchase of the Palace Theater on March 14.
JOHN GITTINGS, DELLS EVENTS
During its time in Tennessee, LEG conducted magic shows with lions and tigers and passion plays with "over 50 animals", according to Fee. They also put on country music acts, with Fee describing the song and dance shows as "(Grand Ole) Opry-style productions", as well as comedy and dinner performances.
Country music legend Dolly Parton purchased LEG's Pigeon Forge properties in 2019, including the Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud and Comedy Barn Theater. LEG Vice President Leslie Thomas said that the Comedy Barn was the company's first venture. Fee and his former business partner, Jim Hedrick, operated in the Pigeon Forge area for over 25 years.
"The Hatfield and McCoy, if you take a look at the picture of it, is this exact same theater with a different shell around it," said Fee in reference to the Palace Theater. "The inside is exactly the same. It was built off the same plans. That's the type of attraction that this will be."
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Wisconsin
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Wisconsin from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren't inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that. You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Wisconsin
Canva
#50. Molly
Molly is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "star of the sea".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 970
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 667 (#70 most common name, -31.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #99
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 33,224
CroMary // Shutterstock
#49. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning "gift from God".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 996
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 352 (#163 most common name, -64.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029
Impact Photography // Shutterstock
#48. Lydia
Lydia is a name of Greek origin meaning "woman from Lydia".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,071
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,088 (#31 most common name, +1.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #127
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 26,262
ucchie79 // Shutterstock
#47. Kylie
Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning "boomerang".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,080
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 645 (#78 most common name, -40.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #64
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#46. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God beholds".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,099
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#254 most common name, -80.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Wisconsin
Rob Marmion // Shutterstock
#45. Kaylee
Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning "crown".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,103
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 641 (#79 most common name, -41.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#44. Savannah
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning "open plain".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,124
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 717 (#62 most common name, -36.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#43. Madelyn
Madelyn is a name of English origin meaning "woman from Magdala".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,156
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,082 (#32 most common name, -6.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #101
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 32,546
Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock
#42. Lillian
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning "lily".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,170
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,422 (#18 most common name, +21.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #52
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,351
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#41. Claire
Claire is a name of French origin meaning "clear".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,174
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,231 (#27 most common name, +4.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #82
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 38,954
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Wisconsin
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#40. Autumn
Autumn is a name of Latin origin meaning "fall season".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,216
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 923 (#41 most common name, -24.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #83
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 38,487
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#39. Jenna
Jenna is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,236
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 231 (#238 (tie) most common name, -81.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #69
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,261
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#38. Julia
Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,275
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 566 (#96 most common name, -55.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,848
Mcimage // Shutterstock
#37. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning "son of Adam".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,275
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,551 (#13 most common name, +21.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #50
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,246
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#36. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,296
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 279 (#199 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Wisconsin
Matva // Shutterstock
#35. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning "son of the bright one".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,305
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 694 (#68 most common name, -46.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #48
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#34. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "ewe".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,345
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 280 (#197 (tie) most common name, -79.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310
Oleggg // Shutterstock
#33. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning "small stream".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,356
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 444 (#124 (tie) most common name, -67.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #47
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#32. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning "noble."
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,362
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 739 (#58 most common name, -45.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958
New Africa // Shutterstock
#31. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,386
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,405 (#20 most common name, +1.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #45
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Wisconsin
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#30. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning "slim and fair".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,408
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 300 (#185 most common name, -78.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317
FreelySky // Shutterstock
#29. Paige
Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning "young helper".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,520
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 635 (#81 most common name, -58.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #66
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568
Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#28. Madeline
Madeline is a name of English origin meaning "high tower".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,581
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 732 (#60 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #57
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,249
Canva
#27. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,622
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 456 (#120 (tie) most common name, -71.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#26. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,632
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 402 (#139 most common name, -75.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Wisconsin
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#25. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning "wide meadow".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,680
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 571 (#94 (tie) most common name, -66.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#24. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning "rational".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,769
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 458 (#118 (tie) most common name, -74.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
George Rudy // Shutterstock
#23. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning "blooming".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,790
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,332 (#21 most common name, -25.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
Canva
#22. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree meadow".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,805
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 356 (#161 most common name, -80.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock
#21. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "sea chief".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,871
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 695 (#67 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Wisconsin
Canva
#20. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning "birthday of the Lord".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,877
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,477 (#17 most common name, -21.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock
#19. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "pearl".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,883
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 215 (#257 most common name, -88.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#18. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning "one who tailors clothes".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,059
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 658 (#75 (tie) most common name, -68.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#17. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning "fairy maiden".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,076
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,850 (#10 most common name, -10.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442
Canva
#16. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,093
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 935 (#40 most common name, -55.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Wisconsin
Canva
#15. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning "hay's meadow".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,126
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,011 (#35 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#14. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning "the bay or laurel plant".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,270
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 766 (#54 most common name, -66.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#13. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning "wisdom".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,339
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,620 (#4 most common name, +12.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
photoDiod // Shutterstock
#12. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning "son of Matthew".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,416
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,136 (#29 most common name, -53.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172
Canva
#11. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "told by God".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,429
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 697 (#65 most common name, -71.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Wisconsin
Canva
#10. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning "helper".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,511
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 805 (#49 most common name, -67.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
Canva
#9. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "devoted to God".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,555
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,108 (#7 most common name, -17.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
#8. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning "bird".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,620
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,879 (#3 most common name, +9.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock
#7. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,931
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,530 (#16 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
Canva
#6. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning "gracious".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,100
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,742 (#12 most common name, -43.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Wisconsin
Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#5. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,127
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,151 (#28 most common name, -63.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
Canva
#4. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Joy Of The Father".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,157
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,758 (#11 most common name, -44.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock
#3. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,752
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,332 (#1 most common name, -11.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#2. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning "to strive".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,005
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,547 (#14 most common name, -61.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714
Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock
#1. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning "universal".
Wisconsin
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,174
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,296 (#2 most common name, -21.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305
Canva
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!