Arts groups in La Crosse receive $60,000 to bounce back from COVID

The grant is available for the groups to maintain operational costs. The theatre group will use it to pay its venue membership fees and storage for set props, costumes and state equipment.

"It's really just to help us pay the bills, that don't go away when you are in a pandemic," Luecke said.

A need for the arts doesn't go away during a pandemic, either, and the group has been trying to be creative to keep putting on shows and give the community something to look forward to during a hard time, like a live drive-in performance the group put on in a credit union parking lot.

"People were just so grateful that were doing something. I mean, I think everyone just needs a break from all of the current events going on in the world. Because every day, you're just hearing the same things over and over, people fighting about masks, and about COVID, and now I'm guessing the debate," Luecke said.

"So to be able to offer theatre and just have a break and remember some of the good times, and the good times that will come back, I think that's huge and I think that's what people are just hungry for," she said.