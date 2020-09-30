Arts groups in La Crosse receive $60,000 to bounce back from COVID

Two arts groups in La Crosse have each received an "Emergency Survival Grant" from the La Crosse Community Foundation to help them through the pandemic that has been particularly hard on the arts community.
The Weber Center for the Performing Arts and La Crosse Community Theatre were each awarded a grant for $30,000 from the foundation, they announced on Tuesday.
"The COVID-19 pandemic essentially closed these organizations for months, eliminating their primary means of income," said Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the foundation, in a statement.
"And because both organizations assemble people for local events and performances, there's no telling when they'll be able to reopen. These funds will help them continue scaled-back operations in the meantime," she said.
The arts and entertainment industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, and even as some parts of the economy are on the upswing for the moment, the arts industry is still struggling.
"When COVID hit, we basically had to put everything on hold. Our season is postponed until further notice, essentially," including fundraisers, classes and trips, said Dominique Luecke, the theatre's interim director. "It's tough."
For the theatre, closing its doors was a huge financial burden, with ticket sales making up 60% of its revenues. The rest is made up from donations and sponsors — which usually accompany shows.
The grant is available for the groups to maintain operational costs. The theatre group will use it to pay its venue membership fees and storage for set props, costumes and state equipment.
"It's really just to help us pay the bills, that don't go away when you are in a pandemic," Luecke said.
A need for the arts doesn't go away during a pandemic, either, and the group has been trying to be creative to keep putting on shows and give the community something to look forward to during a hard time, like a live drive-in performance the group put on in a credit union parking lot.
"People were just so grateful that were doing something. I mean, I think everyone just needs a break from all of the current events going on in the world. Because every day, you're just hearing the same things over and over, people fighting about masks, and about COVID, and now I'm guessing the debate," Luecke said.
"So to be able to offer theatre and just have a break and remember some of the good times, and the good times that will come back, I think that's huge and I think that's what people are just hungry for," she said.
The La Crosse Community Foundation launched the Emergency Survival Grant program in June to respond to the community's needs during COVID-19. Its first round of awards went toward area nonprofits, and the group still has up to $316,000 in the program left to award this year.
"To be able to get support from the La Crosse Community Foundation has just been huge," Luecke said. "It is a huge help, it is a huge vote of confidence to still have some support — that kind of support from the community."
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!