Artspire 2020 goes virtual

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pump House Regional Arts Center has turned Artspire 2020 into a virtual event. Originally slated for June 13, Artspire was postponed due to COVID-19.

“We are thrilled that we can transform many of our activities into a virtual event, including the Inspired by La Crosse art competition, the Art Fair & Sale, and the Youth Open Mic performances,” said Shannon Given, Artspire event coordinator. “Artspire is about bringing our community together. We can continue to do this, virtually, while celebrating the diversity and beauty of our region.”

The virtual Art Fair & Sale will feature the 2020 juried artist. Visitors can browse artists by medium, learn about their creation and inspiration process, view photos and videos, as well as artist contact details. The Art Fair & Sale will run through December 19.

Additional details on Artspire and its online events will be posted on its website as they become available.