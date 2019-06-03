Artspire is accepting applications for volunteers to join a hard-working, enthusiastic and fun team to help host the free, two-day arts celebration in downtown La Crosse June 7 and 8.
Volunteers will be working within a dynamic and exciting environment from which they'll learn all that goes on behind the scenes of this event.
They will also have the opportunity to work one-on-one with the best of La Crosse's local visual artists, musical performers, thespians, storytellers and local business owners.
The application and further information on the event can be found at: artspire.thepumphouse.org/volunteer/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.