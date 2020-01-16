Ashley for the Arts adds Sawyer Brown to 2020 lineup

Ashley for the Arts' Friday night lineup is filling up.
Sawyer Brown will play at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, before Lynyrd Skynyrd takes the stage at 10 p.m.
A country music mainstay, Sawyer Brown formed in 1981 and frequently charted in the late 1980s and early '90s with such hits as "Step That Step," "Some Girls Do" and "Thank God For You."
The 2020 event will be Aug. 6-8, and three-day tickets are on sale now for $15.
Ashley for the Arts is one of the largest charity events in the state and raises money for regional nonprofits. For more information or to purchase, go to AshleyfortheArts.com.