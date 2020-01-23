Ashley for the Arts adds Switchfoot to 2020 lineup

Alt-rock band Switchfoot is the latest addition to Ashley for the Arts' 2020 lineup.

The group will perform Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Arcadia music festival. Previously announced acts include Sawyer Brown and Lynyrd Skynyrd; both groups are slated to take the stage Friday, Aug. 7.

Since forming in 1996, Switchfoot has put out 11 albums and multiple hit singles, first drawing mainstream acclaim in 2002 for its contributions to the soundtrack of the film "A Walk to Remember." In the years since, Switchfoot has received multiple GMA Dove Awards and in 2011 won the Grammy Award for Best Rock or Rap Gospel Album.

Tickets for the three-day Ashley for the Arts festival are on sale now for $15.

Ashley for the Arts is one of the largest charity events in the state and raises money for regional nonprofits. For more information or to purchase, go to AshleyfortheArts.com.

