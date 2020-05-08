Ashley for the Arts called off this summer due to pandemic
0 comments
topical alert

Ashley for the Arts called off this summer due to pandemic

From the Here's our latest reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic in La Crosse and beyond series
  • 0

ARCADIA — Organizers for Ashley of the Arts announced Friday that the annual music and arts festival has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus.

The festival — which had previously announced a slate of performers including Sawyer Brown, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Toby Keith — was to be held Aug. 6-8 in Arcadia.

"With the widespread effects of the pandemic, including government recommendations and the implementation of social distancing guidelines, crowd restrictions and other precautionary measures, this cancellation was made for the health and safety of the staff, volunteers and fans," event organizers said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Organizers say the event, which last year raised more than $590,000 for nonprofit organizations, will return Aug. 12-14, 2011.

Those who already have purchased tickets may either request for a refund or  donate the price of the tickets to charity.

+33 Photos: 2019 Ashley for the Arts draws thousands to Arcadia
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News