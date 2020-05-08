Ashley for the Arts called off this summer due to pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARCADIA — Organizers for Ashley of the Arts announced Friday that the annual music and arts festival has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus.

The festival — which had previously announced a slate of performers including Sawyer Brown, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Toby Keith — was to be held Aug. 6-8 in Arcadia.

"With the widespread effects of the pandemic, including government recommendations and the implementation of social distancing guidelines, crowd restrictions and other precautionary measures, this cancellation was made for the health and safety of the staff, volunteers and fans," event organizers said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Organizers say the event, which last year raised more than $590,000 for nonprofit organizations, will return Aug. 12-14, 2011.

Those who already have purchased tickets may either request for a refund or donate the price of the tickets to charity.