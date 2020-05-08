Ashley for the Arts called off this summer due to pandemic

×
ARCADIA — Organizers for Ashley of the Arts announced Friday that the annual music and arts festival has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus.
The festival — which had previously announced a slate of performers including Sawyer Brown, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Toby Keith — was to be held Aug. 6-8 in Arcadia.
"With the widespread effects of the pandemic, including government recommendations and the implementation of social distancing guidelines, crowd restrictions and other precautionary measures, this cancellation was made for the health and safety of the staff, volunteers and fans," event organizers said in a statement on its
Facebook page.
Organizers say the event, which last year raised more than $590,000 for nonprofit organizations, will return Aug. 12-14, 2011.
Those who already have purchased tickets may either request for a refund or donate the price of the tickets to charity.
Ashley for the Arts 2019
The music group Raizin Kain put on a great show for the large crowd that gathered Friday night during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Professor Pinkerton of Toledo, Ohio, entertains during the Ashley for the Arts event Friday in Arcadia, Wis.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Israil Vergana, left, Miranda Rebolledo, center, and Milagros Rebolledo, right, enjoy the fun at Ashley for the Arts as they pose with a living statue during Friday's festivities.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Scott Wieczorek, left, and Jim Heineman, of the music group Raizin Kain put on a spectacular musical performance during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
The X Ambassadors music group performs live on the main stage during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin, on Friday night, August 9th.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Erik Bang does a juggling routine during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts as part of the entertainment venue on Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
The entertainment, the music, the food, and the attendance was fantastic Friday evening during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
"Oh!No!" The Miltown Clown performs interactive juggling with people in the crown during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festival in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Greyson Serie of the group, Raizin Kain performs at the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event held in Arcadia Friday night.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Karis Schmitt of Dubuque, Iowa, walks the tight rope as which was one of the many activies provided during the Ashley for the Arts event held in Arcadia, Wisconsin, on Saturday.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Brothers Osborne performs live as part of the Ashley for the Arts entertainment venue Friday, August 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Local musical group Raizin Kain puts on a great show at the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event Friday night in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Hot air balloons flew overhead Friday during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festival in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
"Oh!No!" The Miltown Clown sweeps young Saphira Hulburt off her feet in laughter during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festival in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
The X Ambassadors music group performs live on the main stage during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts fundraising event on Friday night, August 9th.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Lori Rademacher poses with a living statue during part of the fun of the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festival Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Greyson Serie of the music group Raizin Kain gives a great performance for a very large crowd during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia Friday night.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
EriK Bang does a juggling routine while balancing on a big red ball amongst a group of onlookers during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Don Barnes of the group 38 Special performs Friday during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Evalyn Ebling rides a spinning swing during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts fundraising event on Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
38 Special performs for a huge crowd on the main stage during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts on Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Plenty of great food choices were available for the huge crowds of people that gathered Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin, during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festival.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Erik Bang balances and maneuvers himself around on a big red ball during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Greyson Serie of the music group Raizin Kain performs during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia Friday night.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
The 20th Century Circus put on quite a show under the big top during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festivities in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
The big screens at the sides of the main stage make for a great show no matter where you are located at the main stage venue at the Ashley for Arts event.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Performers from the 20th Century Circus put on a great show under the big top as part of the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festival in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Cheese curds, pizza, corn dogs, and fresh cut fries from Stumpy's Concessions were a popular food choice during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festival in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Brothers Osborne performs live as part of the Ashley for the Arts entertainment venue Friday, August 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
The X Ambassadors music group performs live on stage during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts fundraising event on Friday night, August 9th.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Erik Bang does a juggling routine while balancing on a big red ball during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Lori Rademacher of Rochester, Minnesota, poses with a living statue during the Ashley for the Arts event held in Arcadia, Wisconsin, on Friday, August 9th.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Bruce Greenwood of the music group Raizin Kain sings and plays the keyboard Friday night during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
