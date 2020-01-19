Attire optional at La Crosse Community Theatre comedy 'Don’t Dress for Dinner

When asked how she would describe “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” Bruemmer said, “Have you ever had a really ridiculous dream where even after you wake up, you are still wondering ‘What in the world?’ Maybe you have had a moment in your life that was really surreal, and later you just laughed at how nuts life can get.

“’Don’t Dress For Dinner’ is a crazy, surreal dream of a show,” she continued. “There is no way anything this complicated would or could happen, right? Wrong! It’s happening to these six people and it’s hilarious. Sexual innuendo. Mistaken identity. Little omissions that blow up into colossal misdirections. Best friends, mistresses, cooks, nieces, models, actresses, wives, husbands — no one is immune! Just as they get out of one sticky situation, they stumble, head over tinker, into another one. It’s non-stop funny ... it’s non-stop.”

Liz Golson, who directs the piece, sees it as a lot of fun, but admits, “Comedy is hard work. What seems like frivolous fun onstage is, in actuality, the result of weeks of intense rehearsals.”