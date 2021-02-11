Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears' father

Jamie Spears has emphasized the need for the conservatorship in order to protect his daughter from those who would, or already have, preyed on her and attempted to manipulate her for their own ends. His attorneys said in court filings that he is driven by "a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her.”

At Thursday's hearing, Thoreen emphasized that Britney Spears asked for and agreed to her father's role early in the conservatorship.

"Ms. Spears reflected in court papers that she wanted her father to be the sole conservator of her estate," Thoreen said.

Britney Spears did not take part in part in the hearing. She rarely appears in court.

Now 39 and the mother of two sons, she has not performed, recorded music or made media appearances since declaring a career hiatus early in 2019.

On her Twitter and Instagram accounts Tuesday, she shared a video of a performance from three years earlier with the caption, “I’ll always love being on stage …. But I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!”

