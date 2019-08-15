The Tomah Area Community Theatre will host auditions at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and 20 in the Cabaret Room at 907 Kilbourn Ave., Tomah.
Parts are available for six men and four women ranging in age from late teens to late sixties, and participants should be prepared to read from a script and sing a short unaccompanied piece.
"A Good Old Fashioned, Redneck Country Christmas -- The Musical" takes place on Christmas Eve within a small diner, narrated by a stranded truck driver who witnesses a Christmas miracle.
Show dates will be Dec. 5 through 8 and 12 through 15. For more information, contact Barb Sullivan at 609-372-6608.
