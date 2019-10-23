Area kids have an opportunity to show off their acting chops in the upcoming Missoula Children's Theatre production of "Pinocchio."
Auditions for the show are 3:45 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center. Students in grades K-12 in the 2019-20 school year are welcome, and no advance preparation is necessary.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
"Pinocchio" will be performed at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.
For more information about auditions, contact Tina Napiorkowski at 608-796-3735 or kanapiorkowski@viterbo.edu. More information about the performance can be found at www.viterbo.edu/fac.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.