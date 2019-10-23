{{featured_button_text}}

Area kids have an opportunity to show off their acting chops in the upcoming Missoula Children's Theatre production of "Pinocchio." 

Auditions for the show are 3:45 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center. Students in grades K-12 in the 2019-20 school year are welcome, and no advance preparation is necessary.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

"Pinocchio" will be performed at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center. 

For more information about auditions, contact Tina Napiorkowski at 608-796-3735 or kanapiorkowski@viterbo.edu. More information about the performance can be found at www.viterbo.edu/fac.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.