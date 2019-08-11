The La Crosse Community Theater will hold auditions for the thriller "Bad Seed" at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 and 20 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S.
"Bad Seed" will be directed by Grant Golson, who worked as producing artistic director for the theater in August 2017. Auditions are open for ages eight and up for men, women, and one girl to play the "evil queen" Little Rhoda Penmark. A complete breakdown of roles available can be found at the theater's website. There will be no need to prepare anything, and first-time auditionees are welcome.
The performances will be on Thursdays through Sundays, Oct. 4-20. The cast list will be announced on the morning show of WXOW Aug. 23, as well as online and on the stage door.
Rehearsals are scheduled Mondays through Fridays beginning Aug. 26. For more information call 608-784-9292.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.