The La Crosse Community Theatre will hold auditions starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 4-5 for a production of “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 S. Front St.
In the Tennessee Williams classic, Blanche du Bois is a desperate woman whose life has been undermined by romantic illusions. When she goes to New Orleans to live with her sister, Stella, and her brutish brother-in-law, Stanley, she is forced to face the past that she has tried so hard to ignore. As tensions rise between Blanche and Stanley, she is led to a revelation of her tragic self-delusion, and, in the end, to madness.
“A Streetcar Named Desire” will be directed by guest artist Bruce Rogers, artistic director of the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre. A charter member in the Heart of La Crosse comedy troupe and a veteran of the LCT stage, over the course of 45 years of acting, directing and producing theater Rogers has directed 10 Shakespeare plays and acted in 50 Shakespeare roles, including playing Claudius when UW-La Crosse’s Toland Theatre opened with “Hamlet.”
A complete breakdown of roles, which are all for adults, can be found at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org. First-time auditionees are welcome. Signing up for auditions is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
Performances will run March 21-31. For more information, or to sign up for an audition, call 608-784-9292.
