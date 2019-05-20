The Area Community Theatre will present “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” as its summer performance.
Directors Joan Anderson and Amanda Schmock are in search of children and adults to audition May 28 and 29 starting at 5:30 p.m. in the theater’s Cabaret Room, 907 Kilbourn Ave., Tomah.
In addition to reading from the script, participants will be asked to have a 30-second to one-minute song prepared to sing without accompaniment, preferably from a musical or Disney song. The show will have a large cast including Candy Kids and Oompa Loompas of all sizes. Adult roles will include both parents and grandparents.
The show will be presented at the Tomah High School Auditorium on Aug. 1, 2, and 4.
For more information, call the Area Community Theatre box office at 608-374-7469.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.