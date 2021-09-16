Author Colleen Hoover's word-of-mouth success

ON HER FIRST NOVEL

"I did social work for several years and started writing my first book when I was 31 because I was bored; it was just a hobby. I was just doing it because I love to write. When I finished it, I remember my mother had gotten a Kindle for Christmas, so I wanted to get the book on her Kindle. I researched how to publish on Amazon and came across their self-publishing platform. I loaded up the book on New Year's Day and told my friends on Facebook, ‘Hey, I wrote this story.' I wasn't even calling it a book.

“Everything took off from there. It was a bestseller by word of mouth. I had to use the Amazon tracking device to know how it was doing. Every day we were tracking sales, and my husband and I would be like, ‘Six people bought the book,’ and it went up and eventually it was in the hundreds.”

HER MOTIVATION FOR WRITING ‘IT ENDS WITH US’